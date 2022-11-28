A Major Breakthrough in Brain-Computer Interfaces

A few weeks ago, my colleague Reed Albergotti received an extraordinary iMessage. It was from Rodney Gorham, a paralyzed ALS patient, and he had sent it directly with his brain.

Gorham has a brain implant called a Stentrode. Unlike previous generations of brain implants, the Stentrode can be implanted without invasive brain surgery. Synchron, the company that manufactures the device, is currently conducting clinical trials. If the FDA approves the Stentrode, it could become the first widely used brain-computer interface among patients with disabilities.

Watch the video above to learn more about this significant milestone in brain-computer interfaces–and where the novel technology is headed next.