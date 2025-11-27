Trump calls National Guard shooting an ‘act of terror’

US President Donald Trump labeled the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC an “act of terror.” Police said the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, ambushed the two Guard members, one man and one woman who remain in critical condition; the suspect was then shot and arrested.

Trump has deployed the Guard in several cities, mainly Democrat-led, in what he calls an effort to reduce urban crime, often against the wishes of local leaders. The shooting comes with Trump also arguing for a migration crackdown. Lakanwal came to the US after the 2021 allied withdrawal from Afghanistan, under a program allowing vulnerable Afghans entry to the US. The government said Wednesday it would stop processing all Afghan immigration requests pending a security review.