Thanksgiving travel set to break records

A record 82 million people are expected to travel in the US during this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, many of them taking flights — a welcome reprieve for beleaguered airlines.

US commercial carriers expect an unprecedented 31 million travelers over the break, according to data from a trade group, with some operating 5% more flights than during the same period last year.

The record figures are “a boost for airlines following a challenging year,” The Economist argued, as travel was reduced or halted because of the US government shutdown, the longest in history. Still, structural challenges remain for US airlines, which have faced soaring costs and thinning margins for several consecutive months.