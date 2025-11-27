Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed 127 civilians since ceasefire

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed at least 127 civilians in the year since they signed a ceasefire, the UN said.

The truce, brokered by the US and France, ordered the militant group Hezbollah to withdraw from the Israeli border and Israeli troops to leave Lebanon. But a year later, Israel still occupies some Lebanese territory, and its air strikes continue.

Last Sunday, an Israeli strike killed a Hezbollah leader outside Beirut, and the UN said there had been more than 10,000 attacks since the ceasefire, highlighting one strike on a refugee camp last week that killed 11 children. Israel said Hezbollah was attempting to rearm after being severely weakened during the war, and was building up its drone capabilities.