Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed 127 civilians since ceasefire

Nov 27, 2025, 6:16am EST
The aftermath of an Israeli strike on Lebanon.
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed at least 127 civilians in the year since they signed a ceasefire, the UN said.

The truce, brokered by the US and France, ordered the militant group Hezbollah to withdraw from the Israeli border and Israeli troops to leave Lebanon. But a year later, Israel still occupies some Lebanese territory, and its air strikes continue.

Last Sunday, an Israeli strike killed a Hezbollah leader outside Beirut, and the UN said there had been more than 10,000 attacks since the ceasefire, highlighting one strike on a refugee camp last week that killed 11 children. Israel said Hezbollah was attempting to rearm after being severely weakened during the war, and was building up its drone capabilities.

Tom Chivers
