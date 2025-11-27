Hong Kong high-rise fire fuels anger over housing crisis

A deadly inferno that engulfed a Hong Kong apartment complex has fueled public anger over the city’s housing crisis.

Police on Thursday arrested three people linked to the construction company overseeing the estate’s renovation work; authorities are also probing the firm over potentially using flammable materials.

But Hong Kongers believe blaming bamboo scaffolding for the blaze — the city’s deadliest in decades — deflects from the underlying problem: A lack of affordable housing has led to millions living in tightly-packed towers that “become death traps when disaster strikes,” The Guardian’s China correspondent wrote.

Efforts to resolve the crisis have languished, but the fire’s political fallout for Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed leader could “reshape one of the world’s priciest property markets,” Reuter’s China columnist said.