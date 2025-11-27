Europe to unveil AI anti-drone system to defend against Russia

Italian defense company Leonardo will unveil an AI-powered air-defense system called the “Michaelangelo Dome” to protect Europe from Russia.

Europe uses several anti-air weapons systems, so the Dome — modeled on Israel’s Iron Dome — must coordinate between disparate platforms, in what Leonardo’s CEO called the defense industry’s “largest integration programme ever.” Europe is racing to rearm in the face of Russian aggression: Moscow is believed to be behind several recent drone incursions into European airspace.

But the continent may still be unprepared for a more belligerent world. A French general’s warning of a possible return of voluntary conscription sparked a “furore,” an analyst wrote in the Financial Times, as Europe realises that it must deal with Russia without US support.