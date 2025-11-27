Europe quietly prepares for a war with Russia

Europe is quietly preparing for war with Russia.

France on Thursday announced a new military program for volunteers aged 18 and 19, aiming to boost the country’s reservists to 100,000 by 2030; a general warned that France must be prepared to “lose its children” in a potential conflict with Moscow.

German officials believe Russia could attack NATO in 2029, and have secretly prepared a blueprint for war that envisions Germany as a vast NATO staging ground, with plans to move as many as 800,000 troops to a hypothetical eastern front, The Wall Street Journal reported: “The goal is to prevent war by making it clear to our enemies that if they attack us, they won’t be successful,” the plan’s author said.