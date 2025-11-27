Events Email Briefings
Europe quietly prepares for a war with Russia

Nov 27, 2025, 5:20pm EST
French President Emmanuel Macron surveys French troops
Pool via Reuters

Europe is quietly preparing for war with Russia.

France on Thursday announced a new military program for volunteers aged 18 and 19, aiming to boost the country’s reservists to 100,000 by 2030; a general warned that France must be prepared to “lose its children” in a potential conflict with Moscow.

German officials believe Russia could attack NATO in 2029, and have secretly prepared a blueprint for war that envisions Germany as a vast NATO staging ground, with plans to move as many as 800,000 troops to a hypothetical eastern front, The Wall Street Journal reported: “The goal is to prevent war by making it clear to our enemies that if they attack us, they won’t be successful,” the plan’s author said.

Chart showing select European defense spending
Brendan Ruberry
