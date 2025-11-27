China tech giants move AI training offshore to tap Nvidia chips

Some of China’s biggest tech companies are training their AI models overseas as they look to circumvent US restrictions on Beijing’s access to Nvidia’s world-leading chips.

Giants Alibaba and ByteDance are among the tech firms training their models in data centers in Southeast Asia using servers running on Nvidia’s H20 chips, which the US banned from export to China in April. Though Chinese chip manufacturers have made significant progress in catching up to Nvidia — with its CEO saying China’s technology was “nanoseconds behind” — the firm remains by far the global leader, giving Washington a key bargaining chip in its trade negotiations with Beijing.

Chinese authorities, meanwhile, are boosting support for their country’s semiconductor industry, forcing AI firms to use domestic chips.