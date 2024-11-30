Two years ago, ChatGPT triggered an AI boom. It may be just getting started.

Two years ago, on Nov. 30 2022, OpenAI launched ChatGPT. Since then, the artificially intelligent chatbot has changed how the technology industry operates, put AI firmly in the political spotlight, and triggered a slew of investment in firms that have a hand in developing these tools.

So far this year, 35% of all venture capital-funded startups have been AI-related. In August, OpenAI, which is now valued at $157 billion, reported that ChatGPT had 200 million weekly active users.

Meanwhile, AI chipmaker Nvidia has expanded to become one of the world’s three most valuable companies by market cap. The company’s CEO has described ChatGPT as AI’s “iPhone moment,” referencing the Apple product that triggered a sea change in what users expected from a cellphone.

The chatbot’s release also generated what some experts describe as “AI anxiety,” with fears ranging from apocalypse to concerns over job losses. So far, however, those fears have largely not materialized, while other concerns over the technology — and its vast energy costs — have risen with its use.