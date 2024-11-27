Orange partners with Meta and OpenAI for African languages AI models

LAGOS — French telecoms company Orange plans to partner with Meta and OpenAI to develop new artificial intelligence models trained on African languages.

Orange, a major mobile network and internet provider in French-speaking Africa, said the project will create models that allow customers “to communicate naturally in their local languages” with its sales and support teams. The company said it will offer the developed models for third-party health and education uses through a free license.

Wolof and Pulaar — two languages spoken by about 22 million people in and around Senegal and Gambia in West Africa — will be the first to be considered for the project, Orange said on Tuesday. The company’s long-term goal is to expand AI’s capacity in local languages spoken where it operates in Africa and the Middle East.

The partnership is due to begin next year.