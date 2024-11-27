Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire begins as Lebanese civilians start returning home

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, brokered by the US and France, took effect on Wednesday, as Lebanese civilians began returning to their destroyed homes.

Under the initial 60-day agreement Israeli troops will withdraw from southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah will move its forces and heavy weaponry further away from the Israeli-Lebanon border.

“This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities,” US President Joe Biden stressed while announcing the ceasefire at the White House on Tuesday.

International leaders largely praised the deal, which Reuters described as ”a rare feat of diplomacy,″ while Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister urged Israeli forces to comply with the agreement, expressing hope for a “new page” for Lebanon including the election of a new president.