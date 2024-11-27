EU lawmakers approve Ursula von der Leyen’s Commission, signaling Europe’s swing to right

The European Parliament voted to approve European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s nominations for the bloc’s top policy roles Wednesday after weeks of infighting among left-leaning and right-wing groups.

The vote marks the first time since 1999 that no country’s nominee for the European Commission has been rejected, Politico reported, coming after the European Union’s right-wing, centrist, and center-left factions managed to hash out a deal that saw the EU’s conservative bloc vote for the Commission despite having originally opposed von der Leyen’s bid for a second term.