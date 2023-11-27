Planned UAE-backed purchase of UK’s Telegraph newspaper raises concerns

Jenna Moon /

An Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund appears increasingly likely to buy The Telegraph newspapers and the weekly Spectator magazine, raising concerns over the publications’ future direction.

The paper has been shopping for possible buyers after it emerged this summer that its owners were struggling to pay their debts. That the newspaper may be sold to a firm with ties to the United Arab Emirates has particularly rattled some senior members of the ruling Conservative Party, who look to the Telegraph titles as the party’s outlets of choice.