Sierra Leone military unrest sparks fears of a coup plot

Sierra Leone’s president said security forces foiled an attempt to break into a military barracks close to his official residence in the capital Freetown, prompting a daily curfew and international condemnation of anti-democratic plots in the West African nation.

The United States, European Union, and regional bloc Ecowas all issued strongly worded statements denouncing the latest sign of unrest in a sub-region that has been hit by a spate of coups in the last two years.

Residents and journalists in Freetown reported hearing gunshots before 5am local time on Sunday in Wilberforce, a neighborhood that houses Sierra Leone’s main barracks. President Julius Maada Bio later tweeted that “a breach of security” had occurred but insisted his government had restored calm.

AD

“Most of the leaders” of the barracks attack “have been arrested” and investigations are ongoing into their actions, Bio stated in a video posted on his X account. An unspecified number of detainees at Pademba Road prison in Freetown escaped after a breach that followed the barracks attacks, he said.

An indefinite daily curfew in Freetown begins today between 9pm and 6am, information and civic education minister Chernor Bah said.