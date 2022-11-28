Junot Díaz in limbo

Lily Oei

It took a bit of persuading to get the writer Junot Díaz to meet me at the McNally Jackson bookstore on Spring Street in Manhattan last Saturday. Once inside, he pulled his Detroit Tigers cap low over his eyes and pretended to browse the nonfiction paperbacks table.

“This is incredibly uncomfortable,” he muttered.

It was the first time Díaz had set foot in a bookstore in more than four years.

Díaz reached the pinnacle of literary success with the publication in 2007 of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao. The Times wrote that the book was “so original it can only be described as Mario Vargas Llosa meets ‘Star Trek’ meets David Foster Wallace meets Kanye West.” The novel won a Pulitzer Prize, and, miraculously, skipped into classrooms and into the canon. It turned the prickly, depressive writer into a major public figure and got him a tenured position at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Then, in May of 2018, Zinzi Clemmons, a writer who he’d met at Columbia University when she was a graduate student, stood up at a literary festival in Sydney to make allegations she detailed later on Twitter: That he’d cornered her after a campus event to “forcibly kiss” her.

The allegations came at a moment when society was reckoning with how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment. For decades, women had been dissuaded from reporting abuses by systems that protected powerful men.

Publications from The Washington Post to New York Magazine ran with headlines about allegations of “sexual misconduct.” Díaz dropped out of the festival. He called the chair of the Pulitzer Prize board, the Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, to offer his resignation.

Robinson asked him if he was guilty. Díaz said no. So the Pulitzer board, a diverse array largely of top American journalists, hired the law firm of Williams & Connolly to look into the allegations circulating on social media. They ranged from the ones that had been made public to a series of what Robinson described as “boyfriend from hell kind of stories” that mirrored the bad, unfaithful men in Díaz’s fiction.

When the investigators returned a few months later, board members were surprised by the findings, four told me. It wasn’t just the investigators were unable to verify the allegations of sexual misconduct. They didn’t identify allegations that board members considered charges of sexual misconduct at all.

Some of these details were clear at the time. What one high-profile accuser had described as “verbal sexual assault” took place at a dinner party whose other guests didn’t experience it that way. Another incident took place at a public event whose audio recording doesn’t sound outside the norm.

Clemmons’ account of an unwelcome kiss was “ the one that stood out, the one that was an actual allegation,” Robinson said. When she spoke to investigators about her experience, she didn’t back off the allegation that she’d been mistreated, the board members said. But she added a detail, three board members told me, which the board has not made public until now.

“As a result of the investigation, we learned that it was a kiss on the cheek,” one of the board members, New York University historian Steven Hahn, said in a telephone interview last week.

That detail was decisive for the board, which issued a statement clearing Díaz.

Robinson said he’s been surprised to find how little that mattered.

“By then there was this irrational mob thing happening, especially on Twitter, that had made up its mind that he was this monster,” he said. “Given the fact that we found no reason for the board to take any action against him, therefore it seems wrong that this would have impacted him and his life and his career to the extent that it still has.”