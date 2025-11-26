Events Email Briefings
US may exclude S. Africa from next G20 as tensions spike

Nov 26, 2025, 7:15am EST
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Cyril Ramaphosa. Henry Nicholls/Pool via Reuters

South Africa reportedly expects Washington to exclude it from next year’s G20 summit when the US hosts the meeting. South African officials also told Bloomberg the White House could push for their country’s removal from the G20 altogether; Washington boycotted this month’s G20 gathering in Johannesburg — the first held in Africa — in a move that largely eclipsed the outcomes of the meeting.

US President Donald Trump has turned sharply against Pretoria over what he alleges is the persecution of white South Africans. Experts have rejected this assessment. However, Trump has stayed the course, imposing tariffs that could cost South Africa hundreds of thousands of jobs at a time of soaring unemployment.

A chart showing South Africa’s unemployment rate.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
