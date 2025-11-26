Events Email Briefings
UK to unveil ‘historic’ budget amid political, economic backlash

Nov 26, 2025, 6:35am EST
Protests on the day Reeves presents annual budget.
Jack Taylor/Reuters

Britain’s finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to unveil plans to plug a $40 billion budget shortfall, but faces a growing political backlash and a raft of economic obstacles.

The annual budget is expected to include a series of tax increases to appease bond investors worried by the country’s hefty debt burden and languid economic growth, as well as measures to address cost-of-living concerns.

The myriad issues Reeves must resolve point to the scale of the challenge facing Britain’s Labour Party, whose progressive lawmakers want the government to enact left-wing policies, but which is also lagging in the polls to the upstart, hard-right Reform UK party. “This will be a historic budget,” Deutsche Bank’s Chief UK economist told CNBC.

A chart showing the UK’s GDP quarterly growth.
Prashant Rao
