Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Mexico City will host soccer exhibit timed to the 2026 World Cup

Nov 26, 2025, 6:04pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Melanie Smith, Rafael Ortega, “Aztec Stadium: Malleable Deed,” 2010. MACBA
Melanie Smith, Rafael Ortega, “Aztec Stadium: Malleable Deed,” 2010. MACBA

A Mexico City museum is hosting a soccer-themed art exhibition to coincide with next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Fútbol y Arte at Museo Jumex will feature 100 works by 60 artists in CDMX’s Polanco neighborhood; while, across town, the Estadio Azteca hosts five World Cup matches, including the tournament’s kick-off one.

In addition to commissioning new works for the exhibition, Fútbol y Arte will include some well-known ones, including Melanie Smith and Rafael Ortega’s Estadio Azteca, Malleable Deed — in which dozens of public school students hold up posters at Estadio Azteca to form an image of a pre-Hispanic artifact — and Marta Minujín’s My World Cup, which shows a gigantic bikini-clad blonde woman sprawling out over a stadium.

Brendan Ruberry
AD