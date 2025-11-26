Mexico City will host soccer exhibit timed to the 2026 World Cup

A Mexico City museum is hosting a soccer-themed art exhibition to coincide with next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Fútbol y Arte at Museo Jumex will feature 100 works by 60 artists in CDMX’s Polanco neighborhood; while, across town, the Estadio Azteca hosts five World Cup matches, including the tournament’s kick-off one.

In addition to commissioning new works for the exhibition, Fútbol y Arte will include some well-known ones, including Melanie Smith and Rafael Ortega’s Estadio Azteca, Malleable Deed — in which dozens of public school students hold up posters at Estadio Azteca to form an image of a pre-Hispanic artifact — and Marta Minujín’s My World Cup, which shows a gigantic bikini-clad blonde woman sprawling out over a stadium.