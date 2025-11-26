Maduro strikes defiant tone amid rising US tensions

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is projecting defiance in the face of escalating US pressure.

“Failure is not an option at this crucial juncture,” a sword-brandishing Maduro said in a fiery address to supporters in Caracas on Tuesday, vowing to defend Venezuela from “imperial threat.” Washington has pursued increasingly aggressive maneuvers against Maduro — designating him as a terrorist and deploying warships in the Southern Caribbean — in what is suspected to be a campaign to overthrow him. But Maduro is unlikely to leave peacefully, The Wall Street Journal wrote, partly because he likely believes the US threats are a bluff.

His political opponent, Maria Corina Machado, has aligned herself with Washington, and is facing accusations of amplifying false claims about Maduro.