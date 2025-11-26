Exclusive / House aims for ‘worldwide threats’ hearing with Noem next month

The House Homeland Security Committee’s hearing on “worldwide threats” has been on and off, but we’re hearing that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is looking to appear before the panel in mid-December.

The hearing typically occurs annually, but a few months of scheduling struggles put this annual feature in some doubt.

Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., first announced in September an agreement to hold a hearing — along with FBI Director Kash Patel and counterterrorism chief Joe Kent — but it was postponed in October.

If and when the committee finalizes the December date, there will be lots to talk about, including immigration enforcement — and, if Patel is included, the FBI probes into Democrats who urged national security forces not to follow illegal orders.

The committee didn’t respond to a request for comment.