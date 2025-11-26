Events Email Briefings
Global HIV fight faces major challenges

Updated Nov 26, 2025, 6:43am EST
A nurse draws a blood sample from a child for an HIV test.
Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo/Reuters

The global fight against HIV is facing its biggest setback in decades, largely as a result of cuts to international aid, the UN warned.

Distribution of preventative medication was down sharply in a number of places — 64% in Burundi — while countries such as Nigeria were seeing lower numbers of condoms being handed out, and test kits were out of stock in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

In part, the reversals are down to worsening conflict, but a key driver was reduced Western assistance. Ultimately, the failure to restore preventative efforts could result in an extra 3.3 million HIV infections in the next five years, said UNAIDS, the UN body charged with combating HIV and AIDS.

A chart showing the share of deaths from HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa.
Prashant Rao
