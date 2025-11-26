Nigeria’s Dangote partners with Honeywell to double output

Nigeria’s Dangote Group will work with US company Honeywell to expand its oil refinery in Lagos, doubling output to 1.4 million barrels a day.

Honeywell, a technology provider whose operations range from aerospace to oil and gas, said it will supply services and equipment to meet Dangote’s 2028 timeline for expansion. The companies did not disclose the value of the deal.

The Dangote refinery has become a major player in Nigeria’s domestic fuels market since launching last year. The giant refinery — the largest on the continent — has the potential to transform Nigeria’s economy, which has long been Africa’s top crude oil producer but relied on costly fuel imports due to a lack of refining capacity.

The plant, owned by Africa’s wealthiest man Aliko Dangote, has helped to lower the country’s fuel imports while exporting its own products abroad, including gasoline shipments to the US. It still operates below its capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, but expansion plans have been announced amid a bright outlook for oil and gas exploration in Africa in the wake of the US government’s push for more exploration.