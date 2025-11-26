Brazil’s Bolsonaro begins 27-year jail term

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro began serving a 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup following his 2022 election defeat.

The rightist ex-leader was found guilty of masterminding a plan to assassinate his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and was reportedly trying to break free from house arrest to seek asylum at the US embassy.

US President Donald Trump this year imposed 50% tariffs on Brazil over Bolsonaro’s prosecution, calling it a “witch hunt” of his ideological ally, though he has since lowered them, while boosting ties with Lula. Bolsonaro’s conviction is nonetheless a momentous test for a young democracy with a history of political violence, The New York Times argued.