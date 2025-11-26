Box CEO Aaron Levie on the paradoxes of AI

A recent dinner Box CEO Aaron Levie hosted for the tech press went the usual way: Reporters grilled Levie and other execs on whether the AI bubble is about to burst. Then the conversation morphed into one about the downsides of AI, as it threatens to take our jobs, etc.

Levie quipped that the conversation required a kind of doublethink. The same people who were citing studies showing no return on investment for companies implementing AI were now talking about the risk of proving too much ROI.

It was a great point, but also a reminder that many paradoxes apply to AI. The most relevant to this conversation is probably the productivity paradox, made famous by economist Robert Solow, who remarked in 1987 that “you can see the computer age everywhere but in the productivity statistics.”