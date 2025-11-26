Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Africa-EU summit seeks to reinvigorate ties

Nov 26, 2025, 8:34am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Ursula von der Leyen (l-r), President of the European Commission, António Costa, President of the European Council, João Goncalves Lourenço, President of Angola and Chair of the African Union (AU), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, AU Commission President, and Antònio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, sit at the EU-Africa Summit.
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

About 70 African and European leaders met in Angola on Monday for a summit where they committed to stronger trade ties, alignment on strategic minerals, and migration amid intensifying global competition for African partnerships.

The meeting in Luanda, which came right after the G20 in South Africa, saw Europe trying to reassert its influence on the continent as Africa grows ever closer to China and expands ties with the Gulf and Türkiye.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen leaned into Europe’s economic heft, reminding leaders that the bloc remains Africa’s biggest trading partner. Still, concerns about Europe’s long record of extracting raw materials were evident. “It is no longer time to be just suppliers of raw materials,” she said, positioning the EU’s Global Gateway projects as tools for real industrial development. The leaders emphasized the EU-backed Lobito Corridor, which links Angola’s port to DR Congo and Zambia’s copper and cobalt mines, as an example of a long-term investment that goes beyond extraction and also involves local economic development.

However, fraying alliances between Europe and the US and pressure around the war in Ukraine have prompted some analysts to argue that Brussels lacks the capacity to reinvigorate its relationship with Africa.

Yinka Adegoke
AD