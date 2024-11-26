Trump pledges new tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada

US President-elect Donald Trump pledged additional tariffs on goods from China, as well as new penalties for imports from neighbors Canada and Mexico.

He said the tariffs — which targeted Washington’s three biggest trading partners — were aimed at targeting illegal drug smuggling and immigration into the US.

AD

The announcement could kickstart a costly trade war, upending global supply chains and likely accelerating inflation in the US, experts said. But Trump made trade a central plank of his election campaign, arguing tariffs would protect jobs and ultimately raise tax revenues.