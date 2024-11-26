African countries ease visa restrictions for African visitors

The News
African countries have cut back the number of routes within the continent that require other Africans to seek a visa before setting off on their journey.
The latest African Visa Openness Index by the African Development Bank shows that 47% of intra-Africa travel routes demand a visa before traveling, compared with more than half in 2016.
Benin, Seychelles, Rwanda and the Gambia are the only countries that do not require visas from any African travellers, but 29 countries require a visa ahead of travel from citizens of at least half the continent’s 54 countries.
Kenya, whose revised visa rules require online verification, slumped 17 places on the index’s ranking to number 46.
