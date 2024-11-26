Israel and Hezbollah close to agreeing a truce

Israel and Hezbollah are closing in on a deal to halt the 14-month-long fighting in Lebanon that could be finalized as soon as today, according to US and Israeli officials.

Israeli media reported that the war cabinet would likely approve a deal on Tuesday, while the Biden administration was decidedly more cautious: “We’re close,” White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said. “Until you get everything done, you don’t have a deal.”

The US and France-brokered truce would bring some much-needed respite to Lebanon, which has been hammered by the war: Some 3,750 people have been killed, and more than a million displaced.