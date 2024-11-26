HIV infection rates are falling rapidly worldwide

The number of new HIV infections has dropped rapidly across the world, although rates must drop faster to meet the United Nations’ target of ending AIDS as a public health target by 2030.

According to a recent study published in The Lancet HIV journal, the number of new infections in the world dropped by a fifth during the 2010s, while the number of deaths caused by the disease fell by 40%.

Preventative treatments are largely credited with bringing down infection rates — notably in Africa, by far the worst affected continent — while recent new vaccines have raised hopes the disease may finally be eradicated.

“Africa is excited, women are excited, we have waited long for this,” a healthcare worker in the continent told The New York Times.