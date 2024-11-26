Gaetz ethics report on track to stay secret as some Dems balk

US Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill. isn’t backing down on forcing a vote to release the ethics investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, just because the former congressman isn’t going to be President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general.

And even though some Democrats will likely end up voting to protect Gaetz — citing the precedent it might set to release details on a former member of Congress — Casten isn’t worried about that either.

“If there are Democrats who are alleged to have had sex with children, we should investigate that as well,” Casten told Semafor.

The Democrats who have already lost their appetite for the Gaetz report are privately worried about GOP retaliation and their own ethical issues. And don’t expect Republicans to support Casten’s push next week: At least one who’d previously said they’d want to release the report told us they’ve reversed course.