Democratic senators veer away from anti-Trump resistance to Cabinet picks

Senate Democrats don’t sound like they’re gearing up for a repeat of the “hell no” approach to Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks that they adopted during his first term.

Trump nominees like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard probably won’t get many Democratic votes, according to interviews with a half-dozen of the party’s senators, spanning the party’s ideological spectrum. But a repeat of the rage the party channeled in public eight years ago looks unlikely.

“If you vote against everyone, then you lose whatever value or whatever statement that you’re trying to make,” said Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who has already backed several Trump nominees, including Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state and Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to the United Nations. “Has anyone checked? If you win, you pick the people. And it’s like, if you’ve got the votes, [opposition is] not going to really change the outcome.”

“If you want to lose your mind about an obvious kind of supreme troll like [Matt] Gaetz, then I’m not that Democrat,” Fetterman told Semafor, even as he faces criticism from a former aide for his openness to supporting his own 2022 rival Mehmet Oz for a top health job.

“Grab a fucking grip and get over yourselves and realize that that’s what [Trump] does. I mean, he loves that shit.”

As Democrats lick their wounds following a disastrous 2024 election, their handling of Trump’s nominees is the first signal of their long-term strategy for countering him. During his first term, then-Sen. Kamala Harris joined Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats in vocally opposing nearly every early nominee Trump tapped. This time, it’s less clear how overt that Democratic pushback campaign will be.

For now, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his deputies seem perfectly happy with keeping the onus on Republicans to deal with potentially problematic Trump picks.

“We should make a good faith effort to exercise our constitutional responsibility. I am not for foot-dragging. The president ought to have this team in place,” Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois told Semafor.

Senate Democrats can’t stop Trump’s top nominees, but they can delay confirmations and aggressively circulate damaging details about the picks. While most presidents try to get as many of their nominees confirmed as possible on Inauguration Day, a single Democratic senator can object and force the majority party to burn time on procedural votes on nominees.

Republicans routinely forced that kind of delay on President Joe Biden’s nominees, and Durbin acknowledged some Democrats might be looking for payback once Trump takes office: “Whether they follow through or do that, I can’t tell.”