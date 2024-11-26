Beijing hosts supply chain expo under shadow of Trump tariff threat

A high-profile supply chain exhibition that kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday put into sharp relief the challenges US President-elect Donald Trump’s second term could present to global trade.

Just before the China International Supply Chain Expo got underway, the president-elect pledged to increase tariffs on all Chinese imports to the US, as well as goods from Canada and Mexico — underscoring the tensions over economic decoupling that “are set to be at the forefront of discussions,” the South China Morning Post wrote.