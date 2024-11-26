Angela Merkel defends her legacy in a new memoir

Angela Merkel has set out to secure her reputation in a 700-page memoir in which the former German chancellor defends her 16 years in office. Critics increasingly believe that her leadership led Germany to chronic underinvestment, an underfunded military, and the growth of the far right.

Once heralded as the most powerful woman in the world, Merkel has seen her legacy tarnished in Germany, as much of the blame for the country’s current economic malaise and geopolitical uncertainty has fallen on her.

AD

In her book, Freedom, Merkel also describes her tumultuous relationship with US President-elect Donald Trump, who declined to shake her hand in front of cameras in 2017. “He is the challenge for the world, especially for multilateralism,” Merkel said in an interview with Der Spiegel. “What awaits us is no triviality.”