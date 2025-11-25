Events Email Briefings
Venezuela rejects US ‘terrorist’ designation

Nov 25, 2025, 7:10am EST
US Marines practicing in the Caribbean.
Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Caracas said Washington’s decision to designate the Cartel de los Soles — an amorphous group the US says is helmed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — as a terrorist organization is “ridiculous,” exacerbating tensions between the countries.

The designation marks an escalation in Washington’s campaign against Caracas by making it a crime to provide money or services to the heads of the Venezuelan state.

The move comes as the US increases its military presence in the Southern Caribbean, including a visit yesterday by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the region. While the White House maintains the deployment is part of anti drug-smuggling operations, airlines have recently cancelled flights to Venezuela over fears of a potential US strike.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
