Ukraine backs revised US peace deal

Nov 25, 2025, 5:36pm EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting in Moscow
Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff in August. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via Reuters

Kyiv backed a US-brokered plan to end the war with Russia, but the deal’s fate remains uncertain.

The White House on Tuesday acknowledged a “few delicate, but not insurmountable” details are unresolved. Moscow is unlikely to accept the plan, which was revised to offer Kyiv concessions after the original draft — crafted by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff — was seen as Russia-friendly. Witkoff, a real estate developer, also advised the Kremlin on how to pitch the initial peace proposal to Trump, Bloomberg reported.

His outsized role in negotiations underscores Trump’s preference for “intimates as envoys” over diplomats, the Financial Times wrote: The US Army secretary, a friend of the vice president with no diplomatic experience, is also central to peace efforts.

J.D. Capelouto
