Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Trump orders probe into Democrat lawmaker Mark Kelly

Nov 25, 2025, 7:25am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mark Kelly.
Rebecca Noble/File Photo/Reuters

The US Defense Department opened an investigation into a top lawmaker and military veteran who appeared in a video telling serving soldiers they must not follow illegal orders.

Sen. Mark Kelly was among six Democrats who took part in last week’s broadcast, which prompted US President Donald Trump to call for the group to be prosecuted for sedition. Kelly said in a statement he would not be intimidated.

The threat of a court martial against the former navy captain comes after two cases against a former FBI director and the New York attorney general — high-profile critics of Trump — were dismissed. Though the decision can be appealed, “it could recast Trump’s fraught effort to exact retribution on his foes,” CNN said.

Prashant Rao
AD