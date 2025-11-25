Trump orders probe into Democrat lawmaker Mark Kelly

The US Defense Department opened an investigation into a top lawmaker and military veteran who appeared in a video telling serving soldiers they must not follow illegal orders.

Sen. Mark Kelly was among six Democrats who took part in last week’s broadcast, which prompted US President Donald Trump to call for the group to be prosecuted for sedition. Kelly said in a statement he would not be intimidated.

The threat of a court martial against the former navy captain comes after two cases against a former FBI director and the New York attorney general — high-profile critics of Trump — were dismissed. Though the decision can be appealed, “it could recast Trump’s fraught effort to exact retribution on his foes,” CNN said.