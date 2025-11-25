Mark Kelly becomes Trump’s newest target

With the cases against Letitia James and James Comey void, the Trump administration has picked a new enemy: Sen. Mark Kelly.

The Arizona Democrat’s appearance in a video discouraging national security members from following illegal orders prompted a Pentagon probe into “serious allegations of misconduct.”

The announcement happened to come right before the James and Comey cases were dismissed — and Kelly appears tonight on Trump’s least favorite TV show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Kelly is the only Democrat in the video who falls under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and his comments will be “addressed appropriately.”

Kelly said he won’t be intimidated and has “given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies.”

The politics of this are crystal-clear: Kelly’s stature is only increasing, as a swing-state Democrat willing to take on Trump at the highest of levels. And Democrats are already fundraising off the investigation.