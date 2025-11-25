Japan, China both declare diplomatic victory after calls with Trump

US President Donald Trump called Japan’s leader shortly after speaking with China’s, discussions that the Asian rivals each framed as victories in their row.

Beijing has railed against remarks by Japan’s premier suggesting Tokyo could intervene militarily were China to invade Taiwan. Though Japan is a US ally and Chinese officials and propagandists have suggested the Japanese leader should be beheaded and called her an “evil witch,” the White House has been largely silent over the spat.

Chinese state media was quick to declare the Trump call with Xi Jinping “a tactical win,” The Washington Post said, while Japan’s premier said Trump called her “a very close friend.” Either way, the dispute is “unlikely to be resolved soon,” CNBC noted.