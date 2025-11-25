Jakarta surpasses Tokyo as biggest megacity

Jakarta is now the world’s largest megacity, surpassing Tokyo, UN research found.

The Indonesian capital and its surrounding urban area is home to 42 million people; it was ranked 33rd globally in the last version of the UN urbanization report in 2018, showing how much it has exploded in the last several years. But such a population boom poses major challenges, including traffic, pollution, and flooding — perhaps why Indonesia is trying to move its capital to another island.

Urbanization is a “defining force of our time,” a UN official said: The number of cities with more than 10 million people has jumped since 1975 from 8 to 33, and is expected to keep growing.