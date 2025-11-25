Events Email Briefings
Jakarta surpasses Tokyo as biggest megacity

Nov 25, 2025, 5:37pm EST
Aerial view of Jakarta high-rise buildings at night
Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Jakarta is now the world’s largest megacity, surpassing Tokyo, UN research found.

The Indonesian capital and its surrounding urban area is home to 42 million people; it was ranked 33rd globally in the last version of the UN urbanization report in 2018, showing how much it has exploded in the last several years. But such a population boom poses major challenges, including traffic, pollution, and flooding — perhaps why Indonesia is trying to move its capital to another island.

Urbanization is a “defining force of our time,” a UN official said: The number of cities with more than 10 million people has jumped since 1975 from 8 to 33, and is expected to keep growing.

J.D. Capelouto
AD