Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Investors bullish on China’s AI sector

Nov 25, 2025, 5:38pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
People visit Metax booth during WAIC in Shanghai
Go Nakamura/Reuters

Investors appear increasingly bullish on China’s AI sector, even as bubble fears grip Wall Street.

Alibaba shares rose Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s cloud computing division reported strong growth. And Beijing-based Moore Threads Technology, seen as a challenger to US chip champion Nvidia, is gearing up for a blockbuster IPO. China’s AI valuations still have room to grow, a Goldman Sachs strategist said: The country’s focus on real-world AI applications — differing from the US’ strategy of pouring capital into boosting computing power — reassures investors that China’s “AI monetization capability could be better.”

A top Asia money manager said this week she is increasing exposure to Chinese AI stocks and retreating from South Korea and Taiwan.

J.D. Capelouto
AD