Inside Congress’ reaction to Trump’s in-limbo ACA plan

Washington is wondering what to make of President Donald Trump’s purported plan to extend expiring enhanced tax credits for Obamacare for two years.

Here’s one way to understand it: Republicans are responding with tepid quiet as the president figures out whether to even release the proposal, while Democrats are sounding “encouraged,” as Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., put it.

“The White House is at least signaling that they are interested in having a serious conversation about bipartisan action to extend these critical tax credits,” she said in reaction to the still-in-flux plan, which would impose an income cap of 700% of the poverty line.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., a leader on the issue, said leaked details amount to a “serious proposal to begin negotiations to prevent health insurance premiums from soaring.”

She sees a path forward. It’s not clear whether Republicans do, too.