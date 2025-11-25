Events Email Briefings
Inside Congress’ reaction to Trump’s in-limbo ACA plan

Nov 25, 2025, 4:58am EST
Jacky Rosen
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Washington is wondering what to make of President Donald Trump’s purported plan to extend expiring enhanced tax credits for Obamacare for two years.

Here’s one way to understand it: Republicans are responding with tepid quiet as the president figures out whether to even release the proposal, while Democrats are sounding “encouraged,” as Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., put it.

“The White House is at least signaling that they are interested in having a serious conversation about bipartisan action to extend these critical tax credits,” she said in reaction to the still-in-flux plan, which would impose an income cap of 700% of the poverty line.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., a leader on the issue, said leaked details amount to a “serious proposal to begin negotiations to prevent health insurance premiums from soaring.”

She sees a path forward. It’s not clear whether Republicans do, too.

Burgess Everett
