Google is coming for Nvidia

Google is chipping away at chip giant Nvidia’s lead in AI.

Nvidia’s shares fell Tuesday after The Information reported that Meta is in talks to use Google’s AI-specialized chips — an alternative to Nvidia’s — for its data centers. It comes shortly after praise for Google’s latest Gemini AI model, which may “be a subtler but more important version of the DeepSeek disruption,” one trader said, referring to the Chinese AI startup that sent Nvidia shares tumbling. Google’s AI vertical integration makes it a “combination of OpenAI and Microsoft with a bit of Nvidia thrown in,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Long seen as a laggard in AI, Google is “a sleeping giant that is now fully awake,” an analyst said.