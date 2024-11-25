Uruguay’s center-left candidate wins presidential election

Uruguay’s center-left opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi won the country’s presidential election.

The “relatively tension-free” vote contrasts with heated recent ones in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico that ramped up polarization among voters, Reuters reported. In Uruguay the ruling party vowed to work with Orsi to ease his transition to power.

However, the result in Montevideo does follow a regional trend of victories for anti-incumbency candidates, as well as the region’s recent leftward turn.

“The country of freedom, equality and also fraternity triumphs once again… Let’s continue on that path,” Orsi said after his victory.