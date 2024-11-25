Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Uruguay’s center-left candidate wins presidential election

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Nov 25, 2024, 7:10am EST
South America
A photo of Yamandú Orsi during his victory speech.
Mariana Greif/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Uruguay’s center-left opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi won the country’s presidential election.

The “relatively tension-free” vote contrasts with heated recent ones in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico that ramped up polarization among voters, Reuters reported. In Uruguay the ruling party vowed to work with Orsi to ease his transition to power.

However, the result in Montevideo does follow a regional trend of victories for anti-incumbency candidates, as well as the region’s recent leftward turn.

“The country of freedom, equality and also fraternity triumphs once again… Let’s continue on that path,” Orsi said after his victory.

AD
AD