UAE Jews shaken after rabbi murder

The murder of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who lived in Abu Dhabi, has shocked the UAE’s small Jewish community, which has been maintaining a low profile since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

After Kogan was reported missing by the Israeli government on Thursday, the UAE confirmed on Sunday that “three perpetrators involved in the murder” were arrested. The statement didn’t provide a motive, and stressed that the country is committed to protecting “social harmony and peaceful coexistence.”

Kogan, 28, managed a kosher grocery store in Dubai and was a member of the Chabad branch of Orthodox Judaism. He worked with Rabbi Levi Duchman — the UAE’s most prominent Jewish leader — to establish a community for Jews in the country following the normalization with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020. The community established a nursery, Hebrew school, education and welfare programs, facilities for gatherings and religious services, as well as Kosher compliance.

Though relations between the two countries have persisted since the Oct. 7 attacks, UAE officials had advised the community to avoid large gatherings and provided additional security for events and holiday celebrations, according to a community member.

The measures were both reassuring and unsettling for Jewish residents in the UAE: The effort to ensure their safety also heightened their sense of vulnerability. Outward signs of Judaism — head coverings, facial hair on men, certain kinds of conservative dress — became less commonplace, and Mezuzahs, the “doorpost” markers of Jewish homes, came down.

Meanwhile, the Abraham Accords have endured: Trade between the UAE and Israel is growing. At a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to “strengthen ties” with the UAE.

Kogan — who was married to US citizen Rivky Kogan — had a background in recruiting and went by Steve, according to his LinkedIn. Friends of the couple in the UAE who spoke to Semafor described the crime as shocking and scary. One friend said that they lived a normal life, and that Rivky is known for bringing back snacks from Trader Joe’s on her trips home to the US.