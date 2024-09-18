Silent anniversary of Abraham Accords, despite record trade

There are anniversaries that are celebrated and those that are marked. For the first three years after the Abraham Accords were signed on the White House lawn, officials from Israel and the United Arab Emirates celebrated. But in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and ensuing war in Gaza, the fourth anniversary of the landmark agreement that normalized relations between Israel and two Gulf countries, the UAE and Bahrain, has come and gone quietly.

And yet: the accords are surviving. Trade between the two sides is still rising even amid the crisis.

In the first seven months of 2024, bilateral trade stood at $1.92 billion — 4% more than the same period last year.

It is a loss of momentum — trade rose 17% in 2023 compared to 2022 — and this year’s figures move the countries off track to meet a $10 billion annual target by 2028 that is still a relatively modest goal for two half-trillion-dollar economies.

“The war makes private sector investments from the UAE into Israel more challenging, but the state was always the lead in the flows,” Karen Young, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, said. “Trade and investment continue.”

(The figures are drawn from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, and don’t completely account for sensitive sectors like cybersecurity or defense, a spokesperson for the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, a Washington-based nonprofit, told Semafor.)