Trump campaign reviewed influence allegations

Donald Trump’s transition team conducted “a broad review” of outside contractors and consultants as it builds out the president-elect’s administration, spokesperson Steven Cheung told Semafor.

The internal evaluation comes as tensions flare among certain allies of the president-elect, spilling into public view as factions within Trump’s network compete for influence and access. One focus of the inquiry, according to three sources familiar with the situation: Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump adviser and lawyer who has faced claims inside the transition team of attempts to trade on his closeness to Trump.

“As is standard practice, a broad review of the campaign’s consulting agreements has been conducted and completed, including as to Boris, among others,” Cheung said in a statement. “We are now moving ahead together as a team to help President Trump Make America Great Again.”

Epshteyn denied any allegations of improper behavior in a statement through the campaign: “These fake claims are false and defamatory and will not distract us from Making America Great Again.”

The administrative review appeared to be focused on individuals who were involved in the 2024 Trump campaign, although that didn’t preclude it from ultimately touching transition activities — many people who worked on the campaign are also involved with the transition.