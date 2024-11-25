The US aims to intensify global pressure on Russia over chemical weapons use

The US wants to intensify international pressure on Russia over its use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, a senior State Department official told Semafor ahead of a key meeting this week.

At this week’s Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) meeting in the Netherlands, which kicks off Monday, the US is calling on the more than 190 member states “to unite in demanding that the Russian Federation cease using chemical weapons as a method of war,” the official said.

The annual conference follows the organization saying for the first time that chemical weapons have been used in Ukraine, where Kyiv has reported over 4,000 incidents. As the OPCW continues its work in Ukraine, the official said the body is likely to confirm further instances of chemical weapons use.

“We hope the Russian Federation understands that this is the beginning of a process in which the international community is able to channel its demand that they not use chemical weapons,” the official said.