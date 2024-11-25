I Squared Capital eyes Abu Dhabi expansion

Global infrastructure fund I Squared Capital is planning to hire up to 20 employees in Abu Dhabi to tap into growing investment potential in the region for renewables, logistics, and data centers, and joining a rush of financiers into the UAE capital, Sadek Wahba, I Squared’s founder and managing partner, told Semafor.

The Miami-based private equity fund — with over $40 billion in assets under management — has so far stayed on the sidelines in the Arabian Peninsula, thus far only following the well-trodden path of coming to the region to drum up capital from the deep-pocketed sovereign wealth funds. But revamped regulations, privatization of state-owned assets, and a surge in mega-projects are creating new investment opportunities: Half of I Squared’s new hires will work on direct investments in the region over the next five years, Wahba said, though he declined to specify companies or investment amounts.

“Historically the Gulf has been constrained by a lack of regulation, which was unnecessary since there has been broad government ownership of key infrastructure,” Wahba said.