Huawei’s new smartphone marks a ‘turning point’ for US-China tech war

Huawei is set to launch its latest smartphone this week, complete with a new, made-in-China operating system — a first for a Chinese company and an indication of the progress the country’s tech companies have made, despite US sanctions.

Unlike previous Huawei phones, which used an operating system built on Google’s Android, the new Mate 70 smartphone will run entirely on the company’s own HarmonyOS Next. Huawei hopes the system will be able to compete with the dominant incumbents, Apple’s iOS and Android, which together power around 98% of all smartphones globally, The Economist noted.

AD

“This is a significant turning point for China, it’s being driven by the fear that the US could cut off everything,” a tech expert at a consulting firm told the Financial Times.