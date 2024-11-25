Gossip pages, influencers displace Kenyan media

NAIROBI — Alternative media outlets and influencers led the discourse on nationwide protests in Kenya on Instagram and Facebook, often outpacing legacy media outlets in reach and engagement.

Their performance comes against the backdrop of mass layoffs and major losses by the country’s largest legacy media companies — pointing to the evolution of news consumption in Kenya.

Analysis of around 28,000 news posts from between May and July on the Meta-owned platforms, by Nairobi research firm OdipoDev, found that popular celebrity news and lifestyle page Nairobi Gossip Club (NGC) was Kenya’s leading source of news on Meta-owned platforms.

NGC attracted the greatest number of video views, post engagements, and interactions on Instagram and Facebook, far surpassing legacy media brands. NGC had nearly 3 million more interactions in June than its nearest competitor, Citizen TV. Five alternative media outlets — including digital publishers Tuko, Mpasho and Kenyans.co.ke — were among the 10 leading media outlets by total interactions over the period on Facebook and Instagram.

Researchers partly attributed the trend to Meta’s adoption of a TikTok-style ‘for you’ algorithm on Instagram. By prioritizing content discovery and engagement over follower counts, smaller pages can more easily compete with large, established media houses.

“The average news consumer is not going online to look for news, the news finds them,” the project’s lead researcher Norbert Mburu told Semafor Africa. “Alternative outlets are now at a place where they have significant mass reach, and influencers have trust.”

He said legacy media companies would have to rethink how they present and package news content for digital audiences to maintain a foothold in the space, especially among younger people.